Former Oklahoma valedictorian accused of attempted murder

STILLWATER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma valedictorian is now accused of attempted murder in North Dakota.

According to the Stillwater News Press, 20-year-old Akmal Rashidovich Azizov was the 2016 Stillwater High School valedictorian. Since graduating from high school, officials say Azizov moved to North Dakota to attend the University of North Dakota.

The Bizmarck Tribune reports that Azizov told police he spent three weeks stalking and plotting to kill a woman because he believed she was a “witch” and that she was “the cause of all the stress and negativity in his life.”

Court documents claim that Azizov told officers the woman “had cursed him and he needed to slay her.” As a result, he spent several weeks searching for her and tracking her schedule.

On Sept. 5, investigators say Azizov attacked the woman outside of her apartment. Authorities allege that he stabbed her repeatedly and attempted to slit her throat.

Amazingly, the victim was able to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

Azizov was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, and is being held without bond after he told authorities that he would try and kill the victim again if released.

Azizov’s attorney says the knife he used wasn’t sharp enough to cause actual harm, and says his client is suffering from mental health issues.

Azizov is originally from Uzbekistan and is not a U.S. citizen, meaning he could be deported if convicted of the charges.