Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 7 of high school football marks the midway point of district play.

There were several matchups between OKC area teams and Tulsa area teams on Friday night, plus a big rivalry between metro area schools.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Carl Albert 21, Guthrie 0

Broken Arrow 35, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Southwest Covenant 55, Covington-Douglas 14

Westmoore 35, Yukon 14

Stillwater 23, Lawton 20

Owasso 27, Southmoore 13