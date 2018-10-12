× UPDATE: Hazmat safely transports suspicious white powder for testing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hazmat has successfully removed a suspicious white powdery substance found in an envelope at the AAA building at 3100 Quail Springs Parkway and transported it to the lab for further analysis.

“Hazardous materials technicians discovered that the substance was still sealed in the Ziploc bag. None of it had escaped at all. They sampled the exterior of the bag and deemed it safe to transport the bag, with substance contained inside, to the testing laboratory for further analysis,” said fire department officials.

All employees have been allowed back into the building, and no injuries occurred.