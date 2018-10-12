“I didn’t know what to think,” Officers break down door to wrong apartment

HOMINY, Okla. – James Liles says he and his wife had just put their three young children to bed when they were startled by a loud noise at the door.

“My first instinct is that it’s an intruder coming in. I didn’t know what to think. I was scared,” Liles told FOX 23.

Liles’ wife, Taylor Sparks, says everything happened in just a matter of seconds.

Police officers responding to a domestic violence call kicked down the couple’s door and were quickly inside their home.

“When they kicked in, the whole frame came off,” Liles said.

As it turns out, the officers were at the wrong apartment.

Officials tell FOX 23 that it is common for officers to announce their presence before entering a home, but the couple says that wasn’t the case this time.

“What if my son was behind the door? What if I had a license to carry a weapon? Then it could have gotten way worse,” Sparks said.

The Hominy police chief says the officers were responding to two calls from a woman who claimed that she was being beaten at the complex, and they felt the woman was in immediate danger.

The city manager told FOX 23 that he is aware of the situation and is working with the police department to address the issue.

As for the broken door, the police department is working to repair the damage.