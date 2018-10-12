In its 2nd season the Oklahoma Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and the 21C Museum Hotel are a perfect fit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Just strings.

That's what the composer Dvorak had in mind when he wrote this exuberant piece of music in the Spring of 1875.

This small, chamber group is simple a gathering of friends led by cellist Tomasz Zieba who thought his adopted city could use something other than the big symphony sound of a big orchestra.

"I felt like the city has grown enough to take it," says Zieba, "and ready to accept."

One of the first people he asked was fellow Oklahoma City University professor Sophia Ro.

She loved the idea of friends who got together to play anyway.

Playing for an audience was just a plus.

"It's a very artistic setting," says Ro.

Ask professional musicians what they enjoy most about music and they might not mention the big groups they play for.

They mention small ensembles like this or even smaller where the audience isn't so far away, and where each voice, like Elizabeth Venagas, is important.

"It's been a lot of fun," says Venagas, "to get to know people's' personalities, not just how they are as a person but how they are as musicians."

That boundary between audience and performer is much smaller in chamber music and smaller still with the Oklahoma Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's new home, a circular space inside the 21C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City.

Everyone who enters is surrounded by art and sound; musician, listener, and environment all mixing together in one space.

Like the final movement of this very piece of music, an exuberance Dvorak himself would have loved.

For ticket and performance information go to https://www.oklahomavirtuosi.org/