Investigators: Man wanted for armed robbery considered 'armed and dangerous'

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 19-year-old Dreontray Williams.

Williams is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He may also be using the names Tray Todd or Dreontray Todd.

He is currently wanted in connection with an armed robbery and is being considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 756-4311.