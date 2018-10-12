× Man arrested for rape, lewd acts after meeting young teen on Snapchat

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody on a first-degree rape complaint after he allegedly met a young teenager on a social media site.

On Oct. 11, officers were called to a domestic call after family members found a 22-year-old man sleeping in their 13-year-old daughter’s bed.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Juan Daza surrounded by family members of the victim.

According to the police report, Daza told police that he went to the house to have sex with a 17-year-old girl. However, he later learned the girl was actually just 13-years-old.

When the victim’s brother saw Daza, he allegedly grabbed him and tried to kick him out of the house. At that point, the victim’s family called police.

According to the police report, the victim didn’t really know Daza, saying she added him after receiving a friend request from Daza on Snapchat. A short time later, Daza asked when he could see her and they agreed to meet at her house.

The victim told police that Daza touched her, and had ‘consensual’ sex with her. However, a 13-year-old is not legally allowed to consent to sexual acts in Oklahoma.

Daza was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape with a child under 16 and indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.