Man issued several citations after rotting deer heads found in truck bed

BOSWELL, Okla. – Game wardens in Choctaw County say a man has been issued multiple citations after four deer heads were found rotting in the bed of his truck.

On Oct. 4, game wardens received a call from Chief Mark Fuzzell of the Boswell Police Department. Chief Fuzzell told game wardens that he received a tip about four deer heads rotting in the bed of a pickup truck in Boswell.

When officers went to investigate, the homeowner told police that two of the deer skulls were from 2017, while the other two were from deer he had killed on opening morning of archery season.

Wardens began investigating the claims and learned that the man hadn’t checked any deer on opening morning, and did not have a hunting license. The two older deer were checked in 2017.

Authorities say the man had killed the two fresh deer from the roadway on two different nights before the start of hunting season.

Officials say the man was issued multiple citations, and charges are pending in Choctaw County District Court.