Man released from ICU after attempting to save Bricktown canal electrocution victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man who was electrocuted after attempting to save the Bricktown canal victim has been released from the OU Medical Center ICU.

Brandon Gann jumped into the Bricktown canal in an attempt to save Wesley Seeley, who fell into the water and was fatally electrocuted by a fallen light bollard.

Brandon was also electrocuted in the heroic attempt.

He was transferred to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The Gann family said they didn’t know for several days if Brandon would make it, but he has defied the odds.

Brandon Gann was released from the ICU today.

Brandon and his newlywed wife, Taylor, were only in Oklahoma City as a pit stop before their honeymoon cruise in the Bahamas.

“Brandon and Taylor would like to thank the incredible medical staff at OU Medical Center for their tireless hard work. By the Grace of God, Brandon is back with Taylor, where he belongs…Brandon and Taylor also offer their sincere and heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of Wesley Seeley,” said the family in a statement.

His family is seeking answers to what they say was an entirely preventable situation.