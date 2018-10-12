Metro doctor accused of driving drunk in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A deadly crash involving a metro doctor. Investigators say cardiologist Bryan Perry was allegedly drunk when he hit and killed a motorcyclist overnight.

Now troopers need your help piecing things together.

“We’re really seeking the public’s help in this crash. We want to put together the best case possible for whenever we present this to the district attorney’s office,” said OHP Captain Paul Timmons.

I-35 became a crime scene early Friday morning around 1:30, and investigators say they believe alcohol was to blame.

“The Mercedes driver ran into the rear of the motorcycle rider,” said Timmons.

The driver, Dr. Bryan Frank Perry, a cardiologist with the Oklahoma Heart Hospital. Troopers said Perry allegedly hit the motorcyclist and kept going.

“The driver of the Mercedes continue on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused he vehicle to become disabled,” said Timmons.

That didn't stop him either, Perry allegedly got out of the car and took off running until officers stopped him.

Investigators say they believe Perry was drinking.

“There were strong indicators of that. A field sobriety tests were given, some other information and evidence that was located at the scene of the crash,” said Timmons.

In 2012, Perry was again involved in accident. Court documents obtained by News 4 show a reckless driving arrest where Perry allegedly hit a trooper.

The document says Perry was also “extremely unsteady on his feet, had a very strong odor of alcohol about his breath and person and had extremely slurred speech.”

He also has five speeding violations from 2005 to 2016.

Now investigators need help trying to figure out where Perry was before the crash.

“Anybody that spend time with him that day, that evening people that know, people that may have seen that vehicle on the interstate prior to this accident or even after the accident,” said Timmons.

Perry is facing first-degree manslaughter, DUI and various other criminal charges.

In a statement the Oklahoma Heart Hospital said,

“Everyone at Oklahoma Heart Hospital extends our deepest sympathy to all loved ones of the motorcyclist killed in the accident involving Dr. Bryan Perry. In this time of shock, we assure the public that all patient care in which Dr. Perry was participating is being managed by other providers. We extend our thoughts, prayers and profound regret to all involved in this tragedy.”