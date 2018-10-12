Mid-Del sub accused of soliciting sex from a minor is also ordained minister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. – The former substitute teacher accused of soliciting minors for sex is also an ordained minister.

“I can testify that I have been through some things that I have spent many nights tossing and turning,” said Darris Turner in a video taken at a local church and posted online.

Using the Instagram name “mr.sideburns29,” police say Turner preyed on teen girls and sent them lewd photos of himself.

“First of all, he admitted to nothing,” said Major Ted Kleber with Del City Police. “He said I did nothing like that. So we held him over for a little bit. And meanwhile, we had received another complaint from another 16-year-old juvenile female who’d come out with the same claims.”

A short while later, police say an adult woman came forward with similar complaints.

“He had tried the same type of stuff with her and actually made some physical contact with her,” said Kleber.

Turner was picked up by police from an elementary school, but News 4 learned he also worked for several local funeral homes.

A woman who has a student in Mid-Del says she hopes the allegations aren’t true.

“I mean, he’s a man. He’s human,” said Remetia Tillis. “The things he does, his profession doesn’t make it worse or better. What he did was awful if he did that, you know. And I’m praying that he didn’t do that, you know.”

Turner remains in jail and the school district say she passed all required background checks before becoming a substitute teacher.