× Moore High School student posts threat on social media

MOORE, Okla. – OKCPD, Moore PD and Moore Public Schools are investigating a Moore High School student who posted a threat on social media.

“Parents and Guardians of Moore High School, the Moore Public Schools administration was made aware of a threatening social media post made by a current student. The Oklahoma City Police Department was notified earlier today about the post and immediately contacted MPS administration. Without delay, Moore Public School’s administrators contacted Moore High School and the Moore Police Department and the student was removed from class. No specific student was mentioned in the post. MHS administrators will issue discipline per district policy. Please know, Moore High School took immediate action to ensure the safety of our students and staff as that is our top priority.”

Authorities have not released the name of the student involved.