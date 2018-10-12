× Officials make an arrest in morning deadly crash and ask for your help in case

EDMOND, Okla.- Investigators are piecing together what happened before and during a deadly hit-and-run wreck on I-35 near SE 33rd Street early Friday morning.

Authorities say 33-year-old Bryan Frank Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing the driver.

Perry didn’t stop at the scene and continued driving north, he drove off the east side of the interstate and hit a light pole according to officials.

After the car became disabled he walked away but was later found by police and arrested.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges including, first-degree manslaughter, DUI-Alcohol, and failure to report and render aid at the scene of a fatal collision.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking if you have information on where Perry was before the crash or if you witnessed the collision to call OHP at 405-425-2323.