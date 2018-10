× OHP troopers investigating deadly crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Edmond.

Emergency crews were called to the wreck near I-35 and 33rd St. in Edmond around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that the crash may have involved a motorcycle, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Authorities were forced to shut down part of I-35 between 33rd and 2nd St., but that area has since been opened.