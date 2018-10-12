Oklahoma City pet supply store celebrating first anniversary in style

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pet supply store is celebrating its first anniversary in Halloween style.

EarthWise Pet Supply, an all-natural and holistic pet supply store, is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the celebration, guests and their four-legged friends can enter a Pawloween Costume Contest. The top dog will win a grand prize swag bag.

The first 30 guests will also receive a swag bag filled with coupons, toys and food samples. Other activities include raffles, food trucks, dogs bobbing for carrots and other events.

“We can’t wait for our customers, old and new, to come out and enjoy a fun fall afternoon full of treats, games, local vendors, raffles, and adorable dogs in costume! There will also be four rescues joining us and I hope a good group of dogs find forever homes.” says Nicole Castillo, manager. “There is an amazing pet community here in Oklahoma City and I’m so pleased that Earthwise Pet Supply is a part of it. Come out and take advantage of our great sales throughout the store, parade your pet in our Pawloween Costume Contest, and maybe even find the newest member of your family here at our Boo, at Belle Isle Anniversary Celebration.”

The Underdogs Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Because of You Chihuahua Rescue and Country Roads Animal Rescue Society will be on site with dogs that need a forever home.

All proceeds from the raffles will be distributed among the adoption agencies and the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City.

Earthwise Pet Supply is located at 1710-G Belle Isle Blvd. in Oklahoma City.