Oklahoma City woman loses 125 pounds with help of app

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether it is 15 pounds or 100 pounds, losing weight can be a challenge.

However, an Oklahoma City woman has found success in her weight loss journey with the help of an app.

In January of 2017, Alex Baca was the heaviest she had ever been. She says she felt like she had been experiencing failed jobs, failed relationships and failed weight loss.

At that point, she was ready for a change.

She purchased the Lose It! Premium app and started making changes to her diet and her lifestyle. Within the first six months, Baca had already lost nearly 75 pounds.

Once she felt confident enough with her size, she started going to the gym to help in her weight loss.

Sarah Johnston, of Edmond, is 146 pounds lighter following a serious health scare in her 30s.

Johnston says she grew up in a family that bonded over food, so she didn’t know anything else when she reached adulthood.

When she was 30-years-old, she says she was nearly 350 pounds. She says she knew that if she didn’t do something, she wouldn’t live much longer.

At the time, she joined Weight Watchers, started exercising and started seeing a therapist.

