OSBI assisting with runaway child case in Dewar

OKLAHOMA CITY – OSBI assistance was requested by Dewar Police Department today in the case of missing 17-year-old Chyann Kay Casey.

Casey was reported as a runaway by Dewar PD on October 3.

Casey is a white female, 5’6”, weighs 150 lbs and has auburn or red hair.

Casey reportedly left with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Seth Allen Roberts, a white male, 5’8”, 163 lbs.

Casey and Roberts may be headed to the home of Roberts’ mother in Pacifica, CA.

If you have any information on Casey’s whereabouts, contact OSBI or Dewar PD.