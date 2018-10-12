× Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving school bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in southwest Oklahoma City are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Moore school bus near S.W. 119th and Western Ave.

Initial reports indicate the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that the bus was occupied at the time of the crash, but they do not believe any children were seriously injured.

Moore Public Schools released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning, bus #46 headed for Westmoore High School was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene. All students are safe, at school and without injury. Thank you to our staff and OKC Police for ensuring the safety of our students.”

Westmoore

Parents/Guardians –

Earlier this morning, bus #46 headed for Westmoore High School was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene. All students are safe, at school and without injury. Thank you to our staff and OKC Police for ensuring the safety of our students. — Moore Public Schools (@MoorePublicSch) October 12, 2018