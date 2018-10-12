Police warning drivers about becoming targets for car thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have an important reminder for the public after a vehicle was stolen when it was left unlocked and running.

It happened on Saturday at the 7-Eleven near N.W. 16th and Rockwell Avenue.

“A woman had pulled up to a convenience store, went inside the store to make a purchase,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Left her car running, left the doors unlocked. Perfect target for somebody who’s out trying to steal an automobile.”

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

According to the police report, the victim said another customer inside the store noticed a man driving away in her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a short, chubby black man who was wearing khaki shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police are looking for a 2004 gray Buick SUV.

If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.