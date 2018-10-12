Prosecutors seeking the death penalty in murder, kidnapping case

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Prosecutors in Pontotoc County are seeking the death penalty against a 19-year-old man accused in the kidnapping and murder of a 70-year-old woman.

In January of 2017, authorities say 19-year-old Kalup Born kidnapped 70-year-old Brenda Carter from her home in Ada at knife-point. Investigators allege that Born stole Carter’s car before crashing it into a creek.

According to a news release from the Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith, the crash dropped Carter 12 to 15 feet onto a wet, rocky creek bed. Carter was left with severe injuries to her hip and pelvis.

Following the crash, investigators say Born left Carter there to die.

Ultimately, Carter was found and rushed to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries almost five months after the incident.

Born also allegedly broke into two more homes and multiple cars before a final stop.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Born then broke into and set another home on fire with an elderly couple inside. The couple survived, however their home was a total loss.

Now, Born is facing 11 counts including burglary, assault, kidnapping, larceny and murder.

Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty in the case, but a current case pending in the United States Supreme Court may have implications on this case since Born was an enrolled tribal member when the crimes were allegedly committed.

Born's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.