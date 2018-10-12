× Sam Noble Museum gearing up for annual ‘Spooktacular’ event

NORMAN, Okla. – A local museum is hosting a fun, family friendly event to celebrate Halloween.

The Sam Noble Museum will be kicking off its ‘Spike’s Spooktacular Fall Fest’ on Thursday, Oct. 25.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families can enjoy the free event.

Organizers say guests will be treated to activities like costume contests, craft tables, a photo booth, a face-painting station and prizes and candy. Visitors will also be able to explore the museum’s galleries and interact with museum specimens.

“This event is one of the most popular that the museum hosts,” says Jes Cole, head of education. “Visitors love to show-off their creative costumes while having fun making crafts and hunting through the museum for prizes.”