OKLAHOMA CITY – Sam’s Club will be providing free health screenings to members and non-members this Saturday, October 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at all Sam’s Club locations with a pharmacy in Oklahoma City.

Anyone can receive these tests on Saturday:

Glucose

Total cholesterol

HDL (good cholesterol)

Blood pressure

Body fat percentage

Vision (not available at all locations)

Hearing (not available at all locations)

Click here to find the Sam’s Club nearest you.