Silver alert issued for missing Adair County woman

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Adair County are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 48-year-old Deborah Thomlison on Friday morning.

Investigators say Thomlison was last seen at Illinois River Ranch around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

She has brown, shoulder-length hair with streaks of gray in it. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a purple shirt.

If you have seen Thomlison, call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.