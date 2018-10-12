UCO to host Edmond’s first LBGTQ festival later this month

EDMOND, Okla. – For the first time, a university in Edmond is planning to host a festival celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Officials say the University of Central Oklahoma’s LGBTQIA+ Faculty and Staff Association, Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center and Student Alliance for Equality will be hosting ‘Edmond Pride’ later this month.

Organizers say the event is set to be Edmond’s first LGBTQ festival and will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 in Hafer Park, located at 1034 S. Bryant Ave.

The event is free and open to all students, faculty and community members.

Organizers say the festival will include a variety of vendors, entertainment and food trucks.