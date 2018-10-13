× 10 pounds of meth found in Tulsa woman’s vehicle

TULSA (KJRH) – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night in midtown Tulsa after police said 10 pounds of meth were found in the trunk of her vehicle.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Alicia Wright’s vehicle in the 3200 block of South Harvard at about 8 p.m. Thursday after she was speeding.

Police said a K9 alerted them to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

10 large, one-pound packages of meth were found in the trunk.

Police said Wright had a prior drug conviction out of California. She was booked on a count of trafficking meth.