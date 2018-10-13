× American pastor back on US soil after Turkish imprisonment

WASHINGTON (AP) – Andrew Brunson is back in the United States after nearly two years of detention in Turkey.

Word about the just-freed American pastor comes from Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

Perkins tweets that he’s landed at a military base outside Washington with Brunson and his wife, Norine.

Perkins says “they are thankful to be safely home in the USA.”

Brunson is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Saturday afternoon.