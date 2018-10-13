× Cowboys Lead Wildcats At Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas State 6-3 at halftime at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday.

K-State’s opening drive ended in a missed goal from 51 yards by Andrew Hicks.

After the two teams exchanged punts, the Cowboys marched deep into Wildcat territory, but an offensive pass interference penalty and a false start marched OSU backwards, and they had to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola to give the Pokes a 3-0 lead with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas State responded by marching into Cowboys territory as the quarter ended.

Jordan Brailford made a tackle for a loss on 3rd and 2 and K-State settled for a 31-yard field by Hicks to tie the game at 3-3 with 13:32 to play in the second quarter.

OSU moved the ball on their next possession, with Taylor Cornelius running for a gain of 27.

That drive ended with a turnover, however, as Cornelius had a deep pass in the end zone picked off by Duke Shelley on a tipped pass, resulting in a touchback.

The Wildcats couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and punted, and OSU went back to work on offense.

Cornelius passed deep to Tylan Wallace for a gain of 43 yards, then on 3rd and goal from the one, a flip pass to Wallace resulted in a four-yard loss and OSU had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Ammendola to make it 6-3 with 7:23 to play in the first half.

Kansas State marched into OSU territory late in the first half, but Jarrick Bernard sacked Thompson as time expired, preventing a potential K-State field goal attempt and the Cowboys led 6-3 at halftime.

Cornelius is 10-for-15 passing for 97 yards and has 32 yards rushing to lead OSU.

OSU has won seven straight road games.