Deputies searching for missing Muskogee man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (FOX23) – The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Muskogee.

Deputies told FOX23 29-year-old Luke Dennis is missing after getting his pickup truck stuck in the Braggs area of Muskogee County.

Dennis was last seen Wednesday, October 10 around 3:30 p.m. when a nearby homeowner allowed him to use their phone to call a wrecker for his pickup truck near David Field Road. When the wrecker arrived, Dennis and his truck were gone.

Deputies found Dennis’s truck northeast of the area where he made the call on Friday but he was nowhere to be found — leaving just one shoe at the scene.

Deputies told FOX23 they are using drones to search the area. A search and rescue team found one of his footprints.

Dennis lives in the City of Muskogee and deputies are working to find out why he would have been in the Braggs area. His family told deputies it is out of his character to disappear and he has no known health or legal issues.

The public is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202 if you have seen or heard from Luke Dennis.