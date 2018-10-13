× Missing Muskogee man found dead in Arkansas River

BRAGGS, Okla. – A 29-year-old Muskogee man was found dead this morning in the Arkansas River near Braggs after being reported missing on Wednesday.

Officials say Luke T. Dennis was spotted by a private plane by air and then located by a small search party of volunteers in an inlet of the Arkansas River.

Deputies told FOX23 Dennis was reported missing after getting his pickup truck stuck in the Braggs area of Muskogee County.

Dennis was last seen Wednesday, October 10 around 3:30 p.m. when a nearby homeowner allowed him to use their phone to call a wrecker for his pickup truck near David Field Road. When the wrecker arrived, Dennis and his truck were gone.

Deputies found Dennis’s truck northeast of the area where he made the call on Friday but he was nowhere to be found — leaving just one shoe at the scene.

Deputies told FOX23 they are using drones to search the area. A search and rescue team found one of his footprints.

Dennis lives in the City of Muskogee and deputies are working to find out why he would have been in the Braggs area. His family told deputies it is out of his character to disappear and he has no known health or legal issues.