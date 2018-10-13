× Officers responding to attempted armed robbery in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCPD is responding to a shots fired and robbery call in SE Oklahoma City at 44th and S Sunnylane Rd.

A man was selling CDs when he was approached by a black male in his late teens.

The teen pulled out a gun.

The victim tried to drive away but blew out all four tires when he hit the curb, he got out and ran away while the suspect shot at him.

The teen tried to steal the car, but couldn’t drive away with four flat tires, so he ran away on foot.

The suspect is still at large.

Police are looking for a black male, late teens, dressed in dark clothes, considered armed and dangerous.