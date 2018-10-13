Oklahomans show off their good dogs at the 6th Annual Dogapalooza

EDMOND, Okla. – Dog lovers and their families enjoyed the fun at the 6th Annual Dogapalooza at Bob Moore Subaru.

There was a lot of sniffing and panting as happy dogs enjoyed meeting new four legged friends.

Bob Moore Subaru Salutes our love of dogs by hosting this wonderful event.

Pet adoptions were available through Bella SPCA and OKC Animal Welfare.

Pet owners were also able to get their dogs microchipped in the event they get lost.

The OKC Thunder Girls were on hand and Lacey Lett of Oklahoma’s News 4 was on hand to meet and greet dogs and their families.

“I sure like all the new four legged friends I met today,” said Lett.

One of today’s highlights was the Bob Moore Subaru Spokes-Dog contest.

Each year Bob Moore Subaru chooses a dog they use in their fun commercials and represents the auto dealership at events throughout the year.

The cold rain was no obstacle and some lucky dogs got to enjoy a frosty, white whipped cream treat served over ice, like Harley, the big Dog in the sunglasses.