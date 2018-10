× Lanes shut down as first responders assist multi-car wreck on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are on the scene of a multi-car wreck on westbound I-49 at S MacArthur Blvd.

Officials have shut down one lane in order to assist with the wreck.

There were four cars involved, one needing extraction by the fire department.

There is no word on anyone’s condition.

We will keep you updated.