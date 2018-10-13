Rain falls, but spirits soar at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cold and rainy weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd of walkers and supporters for the 2018 Walk To End Alzheimer’s at Bicentennial Park.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s raises awareness of the disease which afflicts more than 64,000 Oklahomans.

The goal this year was to raise $800,000 dollars and because of the generosity of Oklahomans, that goal has already been surpassed.

“This is a record setting amount we raised so far. Even with that, we’re not done. This event is going to raise a million dollars. It absolutely will and it absolutely must. The disease demands we do that. The disease demands our community come together and we couldn’t be more excited about how they responded,” said Mark Fried President and CEO of the Oklahoma Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

Chief Meteorologist of the 4 Warn Storm Team, Mike Morgan and his wife Marla helped MC the “purple party” and pep rally before The Walk To End Alzheimer’s began at 9:00am.

Mike complimented the crowd that looked like a sea of purple in the middle of Bicentennial Park.

For more information on how to donate go to KFOR.com/alzwalk.