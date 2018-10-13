× Street of Dreams kicks off with a few News 4 anchors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Street of Dreams, a tour of premiere luxury homes in northeast Oklahoma City, kicked off today.

News 4’s Heather Holeman and Kent Ole were on hand greet visitors today.

Street of Dreams is sponsored by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association.

You can see unique homes built to reflect the design, style, and character of each builder with homes ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 square feet.

These luxury homes are located at “The Falls” in northeast Oklahoma City, just east of lake Arcadia corner at the corner of northeast 150th street and north Post road.

Tickets are available at kfor.com/streetofdreams or Harry’s TV video and appliances.

Prices are $20 per ticket in advance or $25 for a single day at the door.

Children 12 and under free.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation is the benefitting partner.

Street of Dreams runs through Sunday, October 28th.

Homes are open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.