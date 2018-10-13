Two teens shot at N.W. OKC apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police were called to an apartment complex near Wilshire and Lyrewood Lane late Friday night after someone shot two teens.

It happened at the Tuscany Village apartment complex.

“I just saw a whole bunch of lights and some fire trucks and ambulances," said resident Steven Allums.

The teens were taken to the hospital for their injuries but are expected to be okay. Police say a group of men confronted the teens and someone pulled out a gun.

Residents say crime is frequent in the area.

“I was just surprised but not too surprised," said Allums.

“One night I was in the apartment and there was a shooting right here behind me," said resident Emal Douglas, who says he's witnessed several incidents.

“Shootings and stuff like that. There’s always been shootings out here. I’ve heard a couple shootings," said Douglas.

Police say no arrests have been made.