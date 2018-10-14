× Body of missing Oklahoma man found in Arkansas River

BRAGGS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of a missing Oklahoma man has been found in the Arkansas River.

Troopers say the body of 29-year-old Luke T. Dennis of Muskogee was discovered about 10 a.m. Saturday southwest of Braggs, about 131 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Dennis had been missing since Wednesday. Troopers say his body was spotted by a private aircraft and then located by a small search party in an inlet of the Arkansas River.

Dennis was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he knocked on the door of a home in Braggs and reported that his vehicle was stuck.

He used a cellphone to call a wrecker, but Dennis and his truck were missing when the wrecker arrived. The truck was recovered on Friday.