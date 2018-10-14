× Man loses home after cigarette causes fire

Gwinnett County, GA (WGCL) — A man and his three dogs are without a home after it went up in flames on Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County Fire Officials say the man was smoking a cigarette in his bedroom when he put it down to go the kitchen. Shortly after the unattended cigarette started the fire, causing the home to become engulfed in flames and the part of the roof to collapse.

The home was located in the 1800 block of Bennett Road SW in Grayson.

The man and his three dogs were able to exit the home without injury.