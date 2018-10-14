× Officials: More than 300,000 visit Tulsa’s Gathering Place

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say more than 300,000 people have visited Tulsa’s Gathering Place riverfront park since it opened last month.

The Tulsa World reports that Gathering Place drew 55,000 visitors during its Sept. 8 opening weekend alone. The $465 million park is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on 66.5-acres near the Arkansas River. It will grow to 100 acres.

Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore says some problems have popped up, including visitors climbing the park’s stone walls and parking vehicles in surrounding neighborhoods.

The park was financed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and other local donors, while the city invested $65 million in infrastructure. City leaders also say the park is an ambitious model for racial and cultural inclusivity.