Oklahoma man, two-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash in Pushmataha County 

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man and a two-year-old boy were killed when two vehicles crashed last week in southeast Oklahoma.

Officials say 54-year-old Bicente Ramirez, of Boswell, OK, was traveling southbound, at around 1:45 p.m., on State Highway 2 near Clayton, OK, on October 12 when he “traveled left of center” and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.

Ramirez had to be freed by the Clayton Fire Department using the Hurst Tool. He was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A two-year-old boy in the second car was pronounced dead the scene due to his injuries. Authorities say a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also in the vehicle, and they were treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the collision was due to “left of center.”

Troopers say the condition of each driver is still pending investigation.