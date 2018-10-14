Steven Adams cancels book signing “due to unforeseen circumstances”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams canceled his book signing on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Adams says he will try to reorganize another time for the signing of his recent book, “My Life, My Fight: Rising Up From New Zealand to the OKC Thunder.”

He also says he will purchase the first 100 books for those who get there first on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble located at 6100 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Due to unforeseen circumstances I won’t be able to make the book signing at Barnes and Noble. I will purchase the first 100 books for those who get there first. Will try organize another time for signing.

Chur 🤙🤙🤙 — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 14, 2018

The book was written in collaboration with Madeleine Champman, a long-time friend of Adams’ from New Zealand.

Chapman traveled to OKC several times and interviewed many people in New Zealand who know him.