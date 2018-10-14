Texas woman dies from injuries after single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma 

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A northeast Texas woman has died of injuries incurred in a one-car crash in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Patricia Lynn Pope of DeKalb, Texas, was a passenger in a car heading south on a rain-slick U.S. 259 at an unsafe speed Saturday night.

An OHP statement says the car hydroplaned off the side of the highway and crashed.

According to a report, Pope died at the scene from head injuries.

The driver, 67-year-old Robert Henry Stroman of New Boston, Texas, and his 70-year-old wife, Barbara Ann Stroman, were transported to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to be OK.