Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified; Metro doctor accused of driving drunk 

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-35 last week by a metro doctor who was allegedly driving drunk.

The incident happened on October 12, just before 1:30 a.m., on I-35 in Edmond between 15th and 33rd.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, motorcyclist Nicholas Rappa, 31, of Guthrie, and Bryan Perry, 47, of Edmond, were both traveling northbound on I-35 when Perry struck Rappa.

“The Mercedes driver ran into the rear of the motorcycle rider,” said Cpt. Paul Timmons with OHP.

Rappa was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report says Perry left the scene traveling north when he “then struck a light pole adjacent to Interstate 35 disabling the vehicle.” Perry then fled the scene scene on foot, but was taken into custody by Edmond police.

Investigators say they believe Perry was drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.

“There were strong indicators of that. Field sobriety tests were given, some other information and evidence that was located at the scene of the crash,” said Timmons.

News 4 confirmed on Friday that Perry is a cardiologist with Oklahoma Heart Hospital.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Heart Hospital said: