Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified; Metro doctor accused of driving drunk
EDMOND, Okla. – Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-35 last week by a metro doctor who was allegedly driving drunk.
The incident happened on October 12, just before 1:30 a.m., on I-35 in Edmond between 15th and 33rd.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, motorcyclist Nicholas Rappa, 31, of Guthrie, and Bryan Perry, 47, of Edmond, were both traveling northbound on I-35 when Perry struck Rappa.
“The Mercedes driver ran into the rear of the motorcycle rider,” said Cpt. Paul Timmons with OHP.
Rappa was pronounced dead at the scene.
A report says Perry left the scene traveling north when he “then struck a light pole adjacent to Interstate 35 disabling the vehicle.” Perry then fled the scene scene on foot, but was taken into custody by Edmond police.
Investigators say they believe Perry was drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.
“There were strong indicators of that. Field sobriety tests were given, some other information and evidence that was located at the scene of the crash,” said Timmons.
News 4 confirmed on Friday that Perry is a cardiologist with Oklahoma Heart Hospital.
In a statement, the Oklahoma Heart Hospital said:
“Everyone at Oklahoma Heart Hospital extends our deepest sympathy to all loved ones of the motorcyclist killed in the accident involving Dr. Bryan Perry. In this time of shock, we assure the public that all patient care in which Dr. Perry was participating is being managed by other providers. We extend our thoughts, prayers and profound regret to all involved in this tragedy.”
Court documents obtained by News 4 shows Perry was in an accident in 2012. Documents show a reckless driving arrest where he allegedly hit a trooper. It also states Perry was "extremely unsteady on his feet, had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath and person and had extremely slurred speech."
He also has six speeding violations from 2005 to 2016 in Oklahoma and Canadian counties.
Perry is facing first-degree manslaughter charges, DUI and various other criminal charges.