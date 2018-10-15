20-year-old arrested after allegedly attacking, raping stranger in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 20-year-old man who was recently arrested for an armed robbery is now facing an even more serious charge.

On Oct. 11, officers were called to an apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City following a reported rape.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that a man came to her door and asked if he could borrow her cell phone to make a call. After using the phone on her porch, the man asked if the victim was single.

She says she told him that she didn’t have time for a boyfriend at this point, and he left her porch.

A short time later, he came back and asked if he could use the phone again and asked if he could use the bathroom. She says she let him inside to use the bathroom, which is when the alleged attack occurred.

After coming out of the bathroom, the victim says the suspect slammed the front door and threw her to the ground.

According to the report, the suspect said, “You shouldn’t have rejected me,” and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

The affidavit states that the victim was stabbed in the arm and raped several times.

When the alleged suspect was leaving the apartment, he stole the victim’s debit card and forced her to give him her PIN number.

Ultimately, authorities arrested 20-year-old Dayvante Raquan Sterns for the crime.

He is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, forcible oral sodomy, kidnapping, rape and first-degree robbery.

Sterns was arrested in July for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store.

The victim said Sterns demanded money from the safe or he said he would “stab and kill her.”