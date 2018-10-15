Affidavit: Man charged with murder after surveillance system captured crime on camera

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 911 call led officers to a body in Midwest City.

Earlier this month, dispatchers with the Midwest City Police Department received a hysterical 911 call from someone who said there was an emergency at the corner of Fairchild and W. Rickenbacker.

When officers arrived at 405 W. Rickenbacker, they found a man’s body inside the home.

Officials with the police department say that although the house was locked, officers could see a man lying on the floor of the home through a window.

Authorities forced their way inside the home and found 32-year-old Justin Wayne Arbgast dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A short time later, detectives arrested 27-year-old Camron Bryan Callaway.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman told officers that Arbgast told her that Callaway owed him $1,500 and he was going to try to collect on the debt.

The affidavit also states that officers were also able to obtain surveillance footage from Arbgast’s home, which allegedly captured the murder on camera.

Callaway was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, trafficking illegal drugs and tampering with a security system.