× “Armed and dangerous” inmate escapes Oklahoma correctional center

ATOKA, Okla. – An inmate considered to be “armed and dangerous” has escaped from an Oklahoma correctional center.

Officials are looking for 35-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez after he escaped Monday morning from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka.

He is described as a Hispanic male, weighs approximately 160 pounds, is 5’8″, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, he is serving time on gun and drug charges.

If you have any information, call the Coal County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 927-2121 or the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 889-2221.