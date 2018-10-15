Baby’s “numerous injuries” lead to arrests of Oklahoma mother, boyfriend 

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother and her boyfriend were arrested on child abuse charges after officials were notified of a baby who had “numerous injuries.”

On October 13, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible child abuse by the hospital. It was reported that a five-month-old girl had numerous injuries, which investigators believe happened on October 11 in Coweta.

After an investigation was completed, Wagoner County investigators discovered that the infant was abused by the mother’s boyfriend, Axton C. Chancellor. He was booked into the detention center for child abuse causing great bodily injury to a child. Officials say more charges are possible.

The baby’s mother, Kassidy Sump, was also arrested and booked into the detention center where she has been charged with child abuse by injury and enabling abuse by injury.

The investigation is still ongoing.