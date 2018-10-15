× Burglary suspect now in jail after being shot by homeowner

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. – A man accused of breaking into several vehicles in Nichols Hills is now in the Oklahoma County Jail after being released from the hospital.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Nichols Hills Police Department received a 911 call about a suspect breaking into vehicles.

“My husband has someone inside of his truck. My husband has a pistol outside with him right now,” the caller said.

As the 911 dispatcher asked whether the suspect was complying, the caller then answered “He’s leaving, He’s leaving, He’s leaving, He’s running.”

Officers eventually found 35-year-old Kraig Willis in the backyard of a home several yards away. He had been shot in the leg, and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"As the day unfolded yesterday, we identified several other vehicles and residences that have been burglarized and we are in the process of connecting Mr. Willis to those crimes," Cox told News 4 Friday. "We are in the process of interviewing witnesses, anybody that was driving by at the time, anybody that may have been present that may have observed anybody take place."

Cox said investigators have identified four other potential crime scenes.

According to online records, Willis has been released from the hospital and is now being held in the Oklahoma County Jail.

He was booked on complaints of first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary, concealing stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.