× Cooking with Kyle: Brussels sprouts salad with citrus vinaigrette

OKLAHOMA CITY – This spectacular salad is easy and receives rave reviews. It encompasses fantastic fall and holiday flavors, and is healthy. This recipe will yield 10-12 nice salad servings.

· 1 lemon, juiced

· 1 orange, juiced

· 2 T honey or 1/2 t powdered Stevia

· 1/2 C olive oil

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 1 green onion, minced

· 1 C dried cranberries

· 1 large apple, chopped (or sliced to present on top of salad if serving plated)

· 6 slices cooked bacon, crumbled or chopped

· 4 dozen brussel sprouts

· 1 cup slivered almonds

· 1 cup crumbled feta.

Very thinly slice and chop sprouts with knife, or use mandoline to shave. Place in large bowl, add minced onion and toss.

In a separate bowl, combine lemon and orange juices and honey or stevia, and whisk. While whisking (or using kitchen wand,) slowly add olive oil until emulsified or “creamy.”

Thoroughly toss vinaigrette dressing and sprouts; allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Toss in additional ingredients. Serve chilled or at room temperature.