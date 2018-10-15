Court documents: Cardiologist “knew he hit something” but didn’t stop after allegedly hitting motorcyclist

EDMOND, Okla. – We’re getting a better idea of what charges officials are seeking against an Oklahoma cardiologist accused in a deadly accident in Edmond.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to I-35, between 15th and 33rd, following a deadly crash.

Authorities say 33-year-old Bryan Frank Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa.

According to court documents, Perry told investigators that “he knew he hit something” but continued driving anyway.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused the vehicle to become disabled,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say they believe Perry was drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.

“There were strong indicators of that. Field sobriety tests were given, some other information and evidence that was located at the scene of the crash,” said Timmons.

Court documents state that Perry, a cardiologist, did not call for help or render aid to Rappa following the crash.

News 4 confirmed on Friday that Perry is a cardiologist with Oklahoma Heart Hospital.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Heart Hospital said:

“Everyone at Oklahoma Heart Hospital extends our deepest sympathy to all loved ones of the motorcyclist killed in the accident involving Dr. Bryan Perry. In this time of shock, we assure the public that all patient care in which Dr. Perry was participating is being managed by other providers. We extend our thoughts, prayers and profound regret to all involved in this tragedy.” On Monday, court documents indicated that officials intend to charge Perry with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.