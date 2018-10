× Deadline extended for mitigation plan for proposed wind farm

OKLAHOMA CITY – A company will have a little more time to reach an agreement on a mitigation plan so a proposed wind farm near Hinton can move forward in the future.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced an agreement between NextEra Energy Resources and the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to halt construction of a wind farm at the moment.

Officials say the wind farm was being constructed along a route of airspace used by the United State Air Force for training. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration will complete an investigation to make sure there will be no hazards to anyone involved.

The OSMPC claims that the wind farm violates an amendment to the Wind Energy Development Act that took effect earlier this year. The changes to the law require a determination by the federal government that planned wind turbine construction has no military impact, or has an approved mitigation plan from the Department of Defense, before a wind farm is constructed or expanded.

On Monday, Hunter announced that the state will extend the deadline for NextEra Energy and the Department of Defense to reach an agreement. The original deadline was Monday, Oct. 15.

However, Hunter has agreed to extend the deadline through Oct. 22 to allow for more time to work toward a resolution.